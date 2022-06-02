Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.20.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,073. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.06 and a 52-week high of C$30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 7.1399996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.