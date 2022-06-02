Verso Token (VSO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.60 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.29 or 0.12532160 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 951.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00466375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.