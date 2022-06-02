Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €34.98 ($37.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €31.76 ($34.15) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($65.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.80. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

