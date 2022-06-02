VouchForMe (IPL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $759.00

VouchForMe (IPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,892.48 or 1.00083760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.