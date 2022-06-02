vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

