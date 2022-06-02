W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $593,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

W. R. Berkley Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.