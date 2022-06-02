Wagerr Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $1,256.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,231,236 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

