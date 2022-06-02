Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,687,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock worth $31,128,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.