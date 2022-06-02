Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.17 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.17 million and $981,778.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00256709 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00028707 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

