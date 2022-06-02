Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by 6elm Capital LP

6elm Capital LP raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,058 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group makes up approximately 12.4% of 6elm Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 6elm Capital LP owned 0.09% of Warner Music Group worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,040,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 929,790 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 3,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.62.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,200 in the last three months. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.