Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,145. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 601,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

