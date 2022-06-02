Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,145. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 601,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
