Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 749,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of WMC stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a current ratio of 1,098.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.