Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,194 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,156,874 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 134,144 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.