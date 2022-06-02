Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after purchasing an additional 340,380 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,827,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,758,000 after purchasing an additional 280,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

