Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 488.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,900 shares of company stock worth $94,258,197 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $352.15 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.15 and its 200-day moving average is $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

