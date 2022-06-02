Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 459 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $78.20 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

