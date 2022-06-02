Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 795 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

SAP stock opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42. SAP SE has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

