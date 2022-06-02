Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $82,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.