WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMWH. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.28) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WH Smith to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($22.27) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,074.29 ($26.24).

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,580 ($19.99) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.18. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,482.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,506.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.07) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,033.40).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

