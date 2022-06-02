WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Down 0.9%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.67 and last traded at $62.91. Approximately 45,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 56,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.