WOM Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.43 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,257.47 or 0.99795349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.