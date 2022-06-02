Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,029 shares of company stock valued at $59,780,806. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $12.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.44. 4,552,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.58. Workday has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

