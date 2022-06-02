World Token Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (WORLD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. World Token has a total market capitalization of $326,328.37 and approximately $95.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.92 or 0.01501234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 992.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00463025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

