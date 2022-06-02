YAM V3 Hits Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $2.82 million and $42,605.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,640,941 coins and its circulating supply is 14,039,408 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

