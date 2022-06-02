Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.04

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.04 and traded as high as C$7.34. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 10,846,960 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.74.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,871,172.97.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

