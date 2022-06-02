Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) to announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,449. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

