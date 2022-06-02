Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Z stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Z has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

