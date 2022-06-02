Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 127,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. The firm has a market cap of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

