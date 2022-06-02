Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) will post $6.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.11 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $26.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.85 billion to $27.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,552 shares of company stock worth $1,451,987. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.79. 2,712,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.