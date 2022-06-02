Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $7.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to report $7.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.52 and the lowest is $7.24. Lam Research posted earnings of $8.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $31.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.51 to $31.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $38.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.91 to $41.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

LRCX traded up $17.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.30. 1,159,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.14 and a 200 day moving average of $576.22. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 86.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 93,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,303,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

