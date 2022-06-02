Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

Shares of PWSC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 879,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 122,258 shares during the last quarter.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

