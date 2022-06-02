Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will report $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Target reported earnings of $3.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $14.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $15.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

Target stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.75. 206,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average is $220.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.