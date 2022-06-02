Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

NASDAQ:UDMY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,105. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Udemy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

