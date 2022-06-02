Zacks: Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). Akoustis Technologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

AKTS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 462,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,553. The stock has a market cap of $240.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 68,290 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

