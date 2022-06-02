Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.52 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $37.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.28 billion to $37.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.72. 1,480,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.50. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

