Zacks: Analysts Expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Full House Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Full House Resorts.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

FLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at $258,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 564,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 375,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 223,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.95. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.