Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $18.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.25 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $186.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 157.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $390.12 million, a PE ratio of -122.56 and a beta of 2.11. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

