Zacks: Analysts Expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,177,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.01. 26,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

