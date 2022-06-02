Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.05. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.