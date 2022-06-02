Zacks: Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transcat.

Several research firms have commented on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Transcat from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $492.19 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.84. Transcat has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

