Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNAGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks' EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNA remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,960. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

