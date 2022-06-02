Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE B traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 131,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

