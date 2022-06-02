Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.42). BioCardia reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 1,261.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCDA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on BioCardia to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 37,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.40. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioCardia by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

