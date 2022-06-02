Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($0.93). Cimpress posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

