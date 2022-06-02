Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) will announce $456.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.09 million and the highest is $475.50 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $378.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

EXR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,375. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.47 and a 200 day moving average of $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $151.63 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

