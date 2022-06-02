Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.06. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

