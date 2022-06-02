Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $23.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $29.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $29.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

TRGP traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,578. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,190,000 after buying an additional 72,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

