Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 141.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 217,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 5,328,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,081. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $592.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

