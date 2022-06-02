Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

MAC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.52. 84,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,631. Macerich has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.