Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Apple reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.71 on Monday. Apple has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

